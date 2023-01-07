Conflict between tribal bodies, Jain community over Parasnath hills in Jharkhand

The Parasnath Hills are the centre of controversy in Jharkhand. The battle to claim the hills as part of their cultural identity has led to a conflict between Jains and tribals. The hills, home to Sammed Shikharji, are a pilgrimage destination for Jains, it is also considered as ‘Marang Buru’ (supreme deity or the great mountain) by the Santhal community, The Hindustan Times reported

The issue erupted when the Union Ministry for Forest and Environment ordered a stay on tourism at Sammed Shikharji banning sale of liquor and non-vegetarian food.The decision was taken after the Jain community protested to preserve community’s place of worship.

However, this move has riled the Santhal community. Tribal leaders are protesting this decision as this will affect their religious rituals. Santhal community which has animal sacrifice as part of their rituals are perturbed by no meat, no liquor consumption policy the stay order will imply within 10 km radius of the hills.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav raising the concerns of Santhal community and asking to cancel the notification of declaring the hill region as Jain community’s religious place.

Also Read: Another Jain monk fasting against Jharkhand govt's decision on Shri Sammed Shikharji dies

Soren also assured that his government plans to develop the area focusing on religious pilgrimage.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Lobin Hembrom spoke against the stay. He said that the hills are sacred to the Santhal community and its culture and they should be allowed to practice their religion, The Indian Express reported.

Hembrom accused one particular community of asserting its right and Adivasi rights being trampled.

All India Santhal Council president Naresh Murmu thinks the decision of the Environment Ministry was influenced by letters written by the Jain community citing disturbance in the area.

He said the decision is in direct contradiction to Santhal community’s beliefs.

