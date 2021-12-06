Congress announces committees for Punjab polls

Congress on Monday announced election coordination, campaign, manifesto and screening committees for the Punjab Assembly elections, roping in senior leaders like Ambika Soni, Sunil Jakhar, Pratap Bajwa and Ajay Maken.

Soni will head the election coordination committee while Jhakkar will lead the campaign committee and Bajwa will steer the manifesto committee as a chairperson. Maken will head the screening committee.

The screening committee will have Chandan Yadav and Krishna Allavaru as members. The ex-officio members are party in-charge Harish Choudhary, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Jakhar and all AICC secretaries in charge of Punjab.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the committees on Monday.

Punjab, where the Congress is seeking to retain power, will go to assembly polls early next year.

The panel will screen prospective candidates and make its recommendations to the party high command. The party's candidates will be finalised by its central election committee chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

(with PTI inputs)

