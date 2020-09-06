Congress govt not bothered about rise in rape, atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan: BJP

Targeting the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan over the law-and-order situation, BJP state general secretary Madan Dilwar on Sunday alleged that cases of rape and atrocities against Dalits have increased but "the government is not bothered".

He claimed that several incidents of rape of minors have happened in the state and the police were not lodging FIRs in most of the matters.

"Cases of atrocities against Dalits have increased in the 20 months of Congress rule which is a matter of serious concern. The government and police have failed to control the crime, and the criminals are fearless," the BJP MLA told reporters here.

He said 11,151 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rape, molestation and other incidents were registered from December 2018 to July 2020 which raises a question mark on the government's handling of law and order.

Party secretary Jitendra Gothwal said that 6,794 cases of atrocities against Dalit were registered in Rajasthan in 2019 which is 47.47 per cent than in 2018.

"If the government fails to control the situation, the BJP will launch an agitation in the coming days," he said.