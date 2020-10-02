Congress holds day-long protest against farm laws across Haryana

Haryana's main opposition Congress on Friday began its day-long protest against the agriculture-related new laws in all the 90 assembly constituencies and district headquarters across the state.

The Congress workers sat on dharnas at various places after which they are scheduled to take out 'tractor rallies' and protest marches.

On the 'Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas' (save farmers and labourers) party workers demanded that the "black laws", which are "anti-farmers", be withdrawn.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja is leading a protest dharna in Mahendergarh.

The state unit of the Congress is simultaneously protesting against the alleged gangrape and death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Haryana Congress had on September 28 held a protest here against the agriculture-related new laws and later submitted a memorandum on the issue to the Governor which was addressed to the President.

The state unit leaders have said the central government's "three black laws", will "ruin" the lives of farmers, commission agents and labourers and demanded their rollback.

A state-level farmers' conference has also been scheduled later this month.