Congress launches theme song ahead of Delhi polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched an audio and a video of its official song - 'Phir se Congress wali Delhi'.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about "prosperous Delhi" during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, including late Sheila Dikshit, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, feature in the song which shows the work done by the party-led government from 1998 to 2013 in the national capital.

Chopra claimed when the Congress came to power in Delhi in 1998, the power and water sectors were not in good condition and during the party's 15-year rule the situation improved.

"The Congress government's primary objective was to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking supply to the citizens of Delhi, and during the party's 15-year rule in Delhi, the power and water situations were not only improved, but also ensured that Delhi became self-sufficient in both these sectors," he said.

The Congress government then shifted its focus on improving the infrastructure and built 67 flyovers to ease traffic jams and make the Ring Road signal-free, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Party chief said.

Party's campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad said the Congress was synonymous with development.

He claimed whenever the Congress comes to power, Delhi surges ahead in development, and it was its government that changed the face of Delhi to make it an international-standard city during its 15-year rule.