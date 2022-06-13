Congress leaders detained for protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Cong netas detained for protesting Rahul's ED summons

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 13 2022, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 08:45 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Delhi Police have detained Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED on Monday in the National Herald case.

Several Congress workers stageed a protest holding placards in support of Rahul Gandhi outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi. 

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case today (June 13). 

Also Read — Congress steps up attack on BJP ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before ED

The Congress on Sunday had decided that all its top leaders and MPs would take out a protest march to the agency headquarters here and stage a "satyagraha" against what the party termed "misuse" of the ED by the Centre.

In an interview with PTI, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted the summons to the former party chief was "baseless" and said it appears that the ED's jurisdiction does not extend to the BJP members or to states ruled by it.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Delhi
Enforcement Directorate
India News

