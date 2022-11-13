Congress releases list of 250 candidates for MCD polls

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 13 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 22:00 ist
Congress flag. Credit: Getty Photo

The Congress on Sunday released its list of 250 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, party officials said.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi's absence in campaign political move?' asks Anurag Thakur

Attaching the list of candidates, the party's Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary said on Twitter, "I am pleased to announce the approved list of Congress candidates for MCD Election 2022. Best wishes to all warriors."

