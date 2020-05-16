Cop dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai; 9th in city police

Cop dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai; 9th death in city police force

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 16 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 13:12 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

An assistant police inspector, who tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infection at a civic-run hospital here on Saturday, an official said.

The 33-year-old officer attached to Shahu Nagar police station in Dharavi was found unconscious at his home in the early hours of the day and was rushed to civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, where he died, the official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A resident of Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, the officer had been on sick leave, as he suffered from cold and fever, he said.

The deceased had undergone a swab test on Wednesday and his reports came out positive on Saturday, the official said.

This is the ninth COVID-19 death to be reported in the Mumbai police force

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dharavi
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Mumbai police
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 