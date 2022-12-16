UP cop suspended after drunk dance clip surfaces online

UP cop suspended after drunk dance clip surfaces online

In the video, which appeared on social media on Friday, Singh was shown flexing his clout while drunk, and boasting about his caste

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Dec 16 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 18:23 ist

A police jawan was suspended and a probe was ordered against him after a video purported to show him dancing drunk surfaced online, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bansdih) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that Shailendra Singh is posted in Maniyar Police Station.

In the video, which appeared on social media on Friday, Singh was shown flexing his clout while drunk, and boasting about his caste, he said.

Ballia Police in a tweet said that Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar has ordered the suspension of Shailendra Singh, and that the matter will be probed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

