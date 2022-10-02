Cop killed, CRPF man injured in Pulwama militant attack

Just three days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, militants shot dead a policeman and injured a paramilitary personnel in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.
“Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
The police said reinforcements had been sent and the area was being cordoned off.
This comes hours after a local militant affiliated with Pakistan based Lashkar -e-Taiba outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in neighbouring Shopian district.
The Home Minister is arriving in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit on October 4. Besides reviewing the security situation, Shah will address two rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla district.
