Coronavirus: 60-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Bhilwara Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 27 2020, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 10:12 ist

A 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, has died due to comorbid conditions, an official said on Friday.

The patient had heart and kidney related ailments and and had visited the private hospital in Bhilwara where doctors and nursing staff were first found coronavirus positive.

"The patient died on Thursday night. Doctors have attributed the death to his comorbid conditions," Additional Chief Secretary (health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Two people having tested for coronavirus in the state have died due to comorbid conditions.

A Total 43 positive cases have been found in the state so far which was put under lockdown on March 22. 

