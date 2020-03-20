Coronavirus: Ayodhya seers cancel upcoming Ram Kot Parikrama

A group of seers on Friday cancelled the upcoming Ram Kot Parikrama here in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Ram Kot Parikrama, a religious ceremony, is held every year on the first day of Ram Navami which was scheduled on March 24.

In the ceremony, a group of seers and some politicians go around the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram on the first day of Ram Navami.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha confirmed the cancellation of the ceremony.