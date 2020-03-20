Coronavirus: Ayodhya seers cancel Ram Kot Parikrama

Coronavirus: Ayodhya seers cancel upcoming Ram Kot Parikrama

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya (UP),
  • Mar 20 2020, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 18:10 ist
People wearing protective masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic walk along Ramlala market in Ayodhya, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A group of seers on Friday cancelled the upcoming Ram Kot Parikrama here in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Ram Kot Parikrama, a religious ceremony, is held every year on the first day of Ram Navami which was scheduled on March 24.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

In the ceremony, a group of seers and some politicians go around the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram on the first day of Ram Navami.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha confirmed the cancellation of the ceremony.

