Coronavirus: Cong demands imposition of curfew in populated areas of Himachal

COVID-19: Cong demands curfew in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 24 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 14:33 ist
Thermal screening being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at Parliament of the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala. (PTI Photo)

 Curfew should be immediately imposed in populated areas of Himachal Pradesh to ensure social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Congress Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI amid reports of violation of lockdown directions in several parts of the state, the leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly said curfew should be imposed in Dharamshala, industrial town Baddi in Solan district and other populated areas.

Himachal Pradesh government had announced a lockdown in the state on Monday but people are not taking it seriously, Agnihotri said.

Reports of violation are coming from almost every part and a number of people can be seen moving on the roads in Baddi and Ghumarwin of Solan and Bilaspur districts respectively, he added.

"The state government should ensure effective implementation of the lockdown and it should immediately impose curfew in populated areas before the things get out of control," he said. 

