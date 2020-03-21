Coronavirus impact: Wedding takes place through video call in Uttar Pradesh

Undeterred by the travel ban in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak owing to which the groom could not reach the country from abroad, a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Shahajahanpur district, about 175 kilometres from here, took the wedding vows through video call.

According to reports, the wedding of Tausif Khan, a resident of Shahjahanpur town, who was an engineer in Mauritius, had been fixed with Parveen, also a resident of the same district. The marriage was scheduled for Thursday.

Tausif, however, came to know that his flight to India had been cancelled owing to the travel ban in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. He expressed his inability to reach the town for the wedding and requested to defer the date.

The two families, however, decided to go ahead with the wedding as the invitation cards had already been sent and necessary arrangements were also made.

''We decided that the 'nikah' (wedding) would be through video call..the priests also gave their assent,'' said Tausif's father.

The wedding party reached the bride's home on the due date though without the groom.

A video call was placed to Tausif and two exchanged the wedding vows in the presence of witnesses and priests at both places. There was a loud cheer, when Tausif said 'kubool hai' (I accept) through the video call.