Coronavirus: India's active COVID-19 cases report first-ever dip

India’s active COVID-19 cases witnessed a dip for the first time on Saturday when compared to the previous day even as the death toll reported the sharpest spike of 265 in a single day to touch 4,971.

According to the Health Ministry, India had 86,422 active COVID-19 cases as on Saturday morning as against the 89,987 reported on Friday morning. The number of persons discharged from the hospital also witnessed a steep increase by 11,264 as the total number of recoveries settled at 82,370.

The total number of cases also witnessed a sharp increase – 7,964 in a single day – to touch 1,73,763 and was galloping to the two lakh cases mark.

For health authorities, it is the number of active cases that matter as it refers to the patients in hospital who require treatment.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 62,228 COVID-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (20,246), Delhi (17,386), Gujarat (15,934) and Rajasthan (8,365).

Maharashtra has reported 2,098 deaths, an increase of 116 over Friday, while Delhi has seen 398 cases, a spike of 82 cases in a single day, which is attributed to the state making a course correction in reporting data.

Gujarat has fewer number of COVID-19 cases at 15,934 but with 980 fatalities the state’s death toll is nearly double of that of Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

The Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end on Sunday, with several states asking the Centre to continue restrictions in some form or the other to prevent a further spread of infections.