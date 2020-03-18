Coronavirus: Kashmir reports first positive case

Amid panic over deadly coronavirus, Kashmir reported its first positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman, Rohit Kansal, in a late evening tweet confirmed the first positive case was reported from old city Khanyar area of Srinagar. He said the person, who was tested positive, has a history of foreign travel, saying that he had arrived Kashmir on March 16.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Kansal added that the person has been put in isolation and surveillance started in the 300-meter area. He also appealed people to cooperate and also immediately self-report if any symptoms.

Immediately after the case was reported, the district magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary said that restrictions have been placed on public transport in the district from Thursday. “There will be restrictions on public transport, assembly of people and some other measure in #Srinagar from tomorrow. Steps are taken in view of positive case detected. Further updates to follow (sic),” he tweeted.

While three positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Jammu region so-far, the Ladakh region has reported eight cases.