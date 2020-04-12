Farmer commits suicide after no labourers to harvest

Coronavirus lockdown: Farmer commits suicide after no labourers to harvest crop

PTI
PTI, Banda (UP),
  Apr 12 2020
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 22:17 ist

A farmer reportedly ended his life here over non-availability of labourers for harvesting his wheat crop due to the lockdown imposed across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Sunday.

“Rambhavan Shukla (52) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the outskirts of Jaari village,” Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

According to the family of the deceased, Shukla had been searching for labourers since the past few days, but he could not find any due to the lockdown.

They alleged that he went out to look for labourers on Saturday, but ended his life.

The police said the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The matter is being probed, police added.

