Coronavirus Lockdown: Man in Uttar Pradesh commits suicide upset over not getting work

A 35-year-old man, who was upset over not getting work, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree, police said on Tuesday.
The body of Sitar Prajapati, a resident of Kamasin Road here, was found hanging from a tree near a pond on Monday afternoon, in charge of Oran police outpost Sultan Singh said.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
Prajapati, who was a mason by profession, was tensed over his unemployment, his father Rameen said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police official said.
40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months
‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’
WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients
Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground
Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?
5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru
Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case