Coronavirus Lockdown: Man in Uttar Pradesh commits suicide upset over not getting work

PTI,
  • May 26 2020, 13:40 ist
A 35-year-old man, who was upset over not getting work, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Sitar Prajapati, a resident of Kamasin Road here, was found hanging from a tree near a pond on Monday afternoon, in charge of Oran police outpost Sultan Singh said.

Prajapati, who was a mason by profession, was tensed over his unemployment, his father Rameen said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police official said.

