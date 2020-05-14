Coronavirus lockdown: Newborn abandoned by migrant worker's family in Uttar Pradesh

Apparently thinking that they may not be able to take care of her during their arduous trek home, which was still hundreds of miles away, a migrant worker's family abandoned their newborn baby in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, about 175 kilometres from here.

According to the reports, the newborn baby, a female, was found lying in the bushes in Atarra town in the district by the locals, who informed the cops about it.

The police took the baby to the hospital, where the doctors had to keep her on a ventilator for several hours. She was stated to be out of danger.

The locals told the police that a pregnant woman, who was among a large group of migrant workers returning home in Madhya Pradesh, had delivered a baby on the road on Tuesday.

As the workers had still to trek hundreds of kilometres, the parents must have thought that they would not be able to take care of the newborn in the heat and abandoned her.

The baby was found wrapped in a piece of cloth in the bushes, reports said. The staff at the district hospital named her 'Bhaumya' as she was found on 'bhoomi' (ground), reports said.

There have been instances of pregnant women migrant workers, on their way home on foot, delivering on the roads.