Coronavirus lockdown relaxation in Delhi not more than those permitted by Centre: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

There will be no concessions like opening up of sectors like construction in the last week of the extended COVID-19 lockdown in the National capital though authorities will allow opening of standalone shops selling both essential and non-essential items.

This was announced on Sunday by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also said that the next course of action his government takes will depend on what the Centre decides on the lockdown that ends on May 3.

The Delhi government had earlier decided not to go ahead with the relaxations permitted by the Centre from April 20 for opening up economic activities in several sectors during the lockdown.

However, the Kejriwal government has decided to allow all shops, barring those in markets, shopping complexes and malls, to function as allowed by the Centre through its April 24 order.

"I had said that we will decide on April 27 whether any concession can be given or not. We are making only one concession. We are implementing the Centre's decision on allowing certain type of standalone shops to function. No market complexes, or shopping malls will function," he said in a digital address.

He said the infection rate of COVID-19 appears to be slowing down in the National capital. Citing statistics, he said that 850 cases were reported in the seventh week of the pandemic arriving in Delhi and it has reduced to 622 new cases last week.

Twenty-one people had died in the seventh week as against nine deaths that were reported last week, he said and added that 260 patients had recovered in the seventh week as against 580 last week.

He also said the results of plasma therapy has been encouraging and said that a patient in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, who was "sinking", showed improvement after he was given plasma therapy on Saturday.

Kejriwal appealed to recovered patients to donate blood and said that he himself was taking to those who have recovered.