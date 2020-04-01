4053 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown

Coronavirus: Over 200 cases registered, 4053 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown orders

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 19:56 ist

Over 200 cases have been registered and 4,053 people detained for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the police, 249 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

A total of 4,053 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 515 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

A total of 1,022 movement passes have been issued, police said.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arrest
Detained
Narendra Modi
Indian Penal Code
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 