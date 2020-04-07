Coronavirus: Over 3,000 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown orders

Over 180 cases were registered and 3,633 people detained in Delhi on Tuesday for violating lockdown orders, police said.
The central government had imposed the 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to data shared by police, 183 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.
Police said a total of 3,633 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 450 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.
A total of 797 movement passes have been issued, they said.
Police said since the lockdown was imposed, a total of 58,963 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.
