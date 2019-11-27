Country is facing statistical crisis: Shashi Tharoor

Amid concerns over credibility of statistical data, the government on Wednesday said it is aware of the shortcomings in data collection.

During the Question Hour, Congress member Shashi Tharoor said the country is facing statistical crisis.

He said the government withdrew the National Statistical Office's consumer expenditure survey conducted in 2017-18.

He was referring to the government's move to scrap the NSO consumer expenditure survey over data quality.

The survey had showed that consumer spending was falling for the first time in over four decades.

"The government is aware of the shortcomings in data collection," Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Programme Implementation told the House.

He said the government welcomed suggestions in this regard.