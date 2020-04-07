COVID-19 lockdown: 42 arrested in UP for attacking cops

COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

PTI
PTI, Bareilly (UP),
  • Apr 07 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 15:33 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were released on bail.

"An FIR was registered against 150 persons on Monday night under relevant sections of IPC for attacking policemen and trying to set ablaze police outpost," Superintendent of Police, City, Ravindra Kumar said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Among the accused, 42 were arrested, while three were released on bail, he said.

The incident took place in Karampur Chaudhary area in Izzatnagar when two policemen had gone to enforce the lockdown and were attacked.

"When IPS officer Abhishek Varma reached the area with police force to enforce the lockdown, they were attacked, forcing the security personnel to resort to lathicharge," Kumar said.

Varma, who is posted as Circle Officer-3 in Bareilly, sustained injuries during the incident, he said.

