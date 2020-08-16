Covid-19: After five months, religious places reopen in Jammu and Kashmir

Religious places in Jammu and Kashmir reopened on Sunday, nearly five months after they were closed as a preventive measure to contain Covid-19.

The J&K administration has asked devotees to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly and the use of Aarogya Setu app has been made mandatory. However touching statues, idols or holy books will not be permitted.

J&K Muslim Wakf Board has sought assistance from the administration for strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs at shrines and mosques to ensure safety for devotees. In a communication to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the Wakf Board has said that the annual Urs ‘Char Yaar’ is being observed at Dargah, Hazratbal and other shrines on August 18.

Last week, administration in Srinagar, the worst affected district by coronavirus, sensitised over 3000 religious leaders including Imams about adherence to SOPs in place to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In Jammu Mata Vaishno Devi temple reopened for devotees on Sunday. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board told reporters that during the first week of the resumption of pilgrimage, there shall be a ceiling of 2000 pilgrims per day, including 1900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining 100 from outside the Union Territory.

He said the situation will be reviewed thereafter and the decision will be taken accordingly. The pilgrims will be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage after registration through online mode only in order to avoid any assembly of persons at the Yatra Registration Counters, Kumar said.

“The Shrine Board has advised children below 10 years, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and citizens above the age of 60 to avoid yatra in their own interest and safety from the virus,” he added.

In the third week of March, authorities had announced the closure of all religious places in J&K after the outbreak of the pandemic. Even the annual Amarnath yatra was cancelled this year due to virus threat.