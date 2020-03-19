COVID-19: AIIMS, Safdarjung hospital postpone non-urgent OPD appointments, surgeries

COVID-19: AIIMS, Safdarjung scale back non-urgent ops

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 13:11pm ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 13:11pm ist
Samples for virus testing being collected at AIIMS hospital, Delhi. (PTI photo)

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the AIIMS administration will urge its OPD patients to postpone their appointments at the hospital if it is not urgent in nature.

The Safdarjung Hospital has also decided to cancel all elective surgeries with immediate effect and until further orders.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria held a meeting to discuss measures to tackle the impending COVID-19 outbreak, an official order said.

"It was decided that an advisory would be sent to OPD patients on their registered cell phone numbers through SMS to the following effect: In view of the increasing threat of coronavirus infection, you are requested to postpone your appointment at AIIMS if it is not urgent in nature. This is for your safety and good health," it said.

The message will be sent to all appointments booked for the next one month, the order said.

The Safdarjung Hospital administration, in an order, said, "In view of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, it has been decided to cancel all elective surgeries in the hospital with immediate effect and until further orders."  

The order was issued to all Heads of Departments of the hospital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 10, which includes one foreign national, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

 

