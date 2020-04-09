COVID-19: Case filed against those who participated in Jaish militant’s funeral

Taking cognizance of violating the COVID-19 protocols, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday evening registered a case against unknown people who participated in the funeral of slain Jaish-e-Mohammad commander in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The Jaish commander Sajad Nawab Dar was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday at Arampora, Sopore, 52 kms from here.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said an FIR under relevant sections has been registered against the persons who gathered at the funeral of the Jaish commander for violating the COVID-19 protocols and government advisories regarding the social gathering.

“Case under FIR number 70/2020 US 188 IPC has been registered and the investigation is set into motion. Defaulters will be dealt strictly as per law,” he said and added that the legal heirs of the slain militant had given in writing that they would adhere to social distancing when the body was handed over to them after completing medico-legal formalities.

Reports said hundreds of people had assembled for the funeral of the slain militant despite lockdown and section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four persons, at any place.

Large crowds attending the funeral of slain militants in Kashmir has been a concern for security agencies for the last several years. In the recent year despite the restrictions, thousands of people joined the funerals of the fallen militants.

“The massive gatherings at funerals of killed local militants post 2016 unrest is a serious concern that has to be addressed. These gatherings romanticise and glamourise the militants and boost militancy,” an intelligence report in 2018 had stated.

“The funerals of killed militants have become a fertile ground for recruiters," it added.