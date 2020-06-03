COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, tally now at 23,465

The COVID-19 cases are sharply rising in Delhi with Wednesday recording a new high in daily cases crossing the 1,500-mark for the first time even as the AAP-trained guns at the central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for "erroneous" results on virus infection tests.

The latest medical bulletin said the national capital recorded 1,513 cases, the highest for a single day, for the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,465. Fifty more deaths, including two reported on June 1, were added to the toll, as the total rose to 606.

At present, 13,497 are still under treatment, including 8,405 under home isolation. In the past 24 hours, 299 people were discharged while the total recoveries touched 9,542.

AAP national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha accused the RML Hospital of giving out erroneous COVID-19 positive test results and violating the norms of submitting results within 48 hours.

He claimed that Delhi government retested 30 samples from RML Hospital which were declared COVID-19 positive but 12 found to be negative and two others were inconclusive.

"As per the protocol and to maintain the certainty of the tests, the Delhi government checks the test results of the hospitals by re-testing some samples time and again. Recently, the Delhi government took 30 samples from the RML hospitals which were declared to be positive by the RML and sent for re-testing. You will be surprised to know that the result of 12 samples out of 30 came negative and results for two samples were inconclusive," he said.

"The test was done within 24 hours after the samples were declared positive by the RML hospital. This means that there was an error of 45% in RML's testing. Such a huge variation in result of COVID-19 test is unacceptable. Such false and erroneous results are highly condemnable and this exposes the negligence of the RML hospital," he said.