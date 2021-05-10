Covid-19 crisis: Delhi Police launches Covivan, dedicated to help senior citizens

In a new initiative dedicated to senior citizens, the south Delhi police launched Covivan on Sunday. Introduced with the intention of helping the elderly deal with Covid-related challenges, this facility includes a dedicated helpline and a special vehicle.

Senior citizens can call the helpline number (011-26241076/26241077) if they need assistance in getting groceries or medicines. The vehicle can also be used to get to vaccination centres, a Times of India report stated.

“Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, senior citizens are facing problems in getting household items and doing other essential work. Keeping in view their safety and security, we have started this helpline,” DCP (south) Atul Thakur told the publication.

The DCP said as soon as a call is received, an on-duty copy will reach the requested address along with an area duty officer. Features of the Covivan initiative have been publicised by beat officers and resident welfare associations, he added.

This service is currently only available in Greater Kailash. After feedback from the current service zones, the initiative will be launched in other parts of South Delhi too.

Meanwhile, citizens took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of Delhi police and "blessed them" for their good work.

Delhi Police launches 'COVIVan Helpline' for senior citizens amid #COVID19 Thanks @DelhiPolice for this good step.#DelhiPolice — khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) May 9, 2021