Delhi Police launches Covivan to help senior citizens

Covid-19 crisis: Delhi Police launches Covivan, dedicated to help senior citizens

Citizens took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of Delhi Police and 'blessed them' for their good work

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 13:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In a new initiative dedicated to senior citizens, the south Delhi police launched Covivan on Sunday. Introduced with the intention of helping the elderly deal with Covid-related challenges, this facility includes a dedicated helpline and a special vehicle.

Senior citizens can call the helpline number (011-26241076/26241077) if they need assistance in getting groceries or medicines. The vehicle can also be used to get to vaccination centres, a Times of India report stated.

“Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, senior citizens are facing problems in getting household items and doing other essential work. Keeping in view their safety and security, we have started this helpline,” DCP (south) Atul Thakur told the publication.

Read | Dip in single-day Covid-19 infections, fatalities: 3.66 lakh new cases, 3,754 deaths

The DCP said as soon as a call is received, an on-duty copy will reach the requested address along with an area duty officer. Features of the Covivan initiative have been publicised by beat officers and resident welfare associations, he added.

This service is currently only available in Greater Kailash. After feedback from the current service zones, the initiative will be launched in other parts of South Delhi too.

Meanwhile, citizens took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of Delhi police and "blessed them" for their good work.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
New Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Karnataka sees exodus of students, workers

Lockdown: Karnataka sees exodus of students, workers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

 