COVID-19: Delhi markets witness lower footfall

The national capital's busy Connaught Place markets wore a deserted look Tuesday afternoon as India imposed a semi-lock down in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, shutting out tourists from several parts of the world.

Popular markets across the capital witnessed fewer footfalls as residents too avoided venturing out in public places since the death of a 68-year-old woman last week after having contracted COVID-19.

“I used to sell T-shirts and trousers worth Rs 15,000 every day. Business has been down for the past fortnight when we have seen a turnover of barely Rs 5,000 per day,” Niaz Mohammad, a garment seller in street market in Connaught Place said.

Rajneesh Kumar, another garment stall worker was worried as the owner of the stall had decided to cut down the workforce owing to lower turnover since the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, Delhi government has banned religious, social, cultural and political meetings involving more than 50 persons till March 31 as a part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Niaz said a large chunk of his clientele were tourists – both domestic and foreign – but since the government ordered clampdown on large gatherings, business has slowed down.

Traders in wholesale markets of Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar also reported fewer footfalls.

Last week, Delhi government had declared COVID-19 an epidemic and ordered shut down of cinema halls, schools, colleges in the national capital till March 31. It had also advised people to avoid public gatherings.

In a bid to enusre safety of passengers, Delhi government embarked on a drive to sanitise public transport facilities free of cost.

“We are daily disinfecting all Delhi buses and the buses which come from other states. Bus terminals are also disinfected daily. Free disinfection has been started by Delhi government at bus depots for all private taxis, auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws and grameen sewas to prevent community transmission of Coronavirus in Delhi,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.