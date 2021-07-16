Covid-19: Rajasthan bans Kawad Yatra, other religious gatherings

The Rajasthan government has banned all religious programmes and congregations including Kawad Yatra.
It has also restricted the offering of prayers at public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha in new guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19.
More to follow...
