Covid-19: Rajasthan bans Kawad Yatra, other religious gatherings

Rajasthan bans Kawad Yatra, other religious gatherings

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 16 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 21:59 ist
Shiva devotees 'kawadias' arrive after they collect Narmada water to perform rituals during the holy month of 'Shrawan', in Jabalpur. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Rajasthan government has banned all religious programmes and congregations including Kawad Yatra. 

It has also restricted the offering of prayers at public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha in new guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

More to follow...

Rajasthan
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Kawad Yatra

