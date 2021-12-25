Covid-19: Rajasthan reports 21 new Omicron cases

Among these infected, five had returned from foreign countries while three others had come in contact with foreign travellers

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 25 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 16:45 ist

Rajasthan has reported 21 new cases of 'Omicron', taking the number of people infected with the new variant of Covid-19 to 43, an official said.

Of these, 11 are from Jaipur, six from Ajmer and three from Udaipur. One of the patients is from Maharashtra. Results from the National Institute of Virology Pune showed all of them positive for Omicron, a spokesperson of the health department said on Saturday.

Of the total 43 cases of Omicron in the state, 28 are from Jaipur, seven from Ajmer, four from Sikar, three from Udaipur, and the other being the patient from Maharashtra.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan is 244, the official said. 

