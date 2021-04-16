Covid-19: UK variant scare in Chandigarh after several samples test positive

Amid the second wave of coronavirus virus in India, 70 per cent of the 60 positive samples from Chandigarh sent to New Delhi were found to have the UK variant.

One sample among those had a double mutation, while 20 per cent had the 681H mutant. Most of these samples are from Chandigarh.

The Department of Virology, PGIMER, Chandigarh had sent these samples to National Centre for Diseases Control, Delhi in March.

More to follow...