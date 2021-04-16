Covid-19: UK variant scare in Chandigarh

Covid-19: UK variant scare in Chandigarh after several samples test positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 14:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the second wave of coronavirus virus in India, 70 per cent of the 60 positive samples from Chandigarh sent to New Delhi were found to have the UK variant. 

One sample among those had a double mutation, while 20 per cent had the 681H mutant. Most of these samples are from Chandigarh. 

The Department of Virology, PGIMER, Chandigarh had sent these samples to National Centre for Diseases Control, Delhi in March.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Haryana
Chandigarh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Help pours in for torched library

Help pours in for torched library

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

India to see normal monsoon, 98% of average rainfall

India to see normal monsoon, 98% of average rainfall

'Not completing Ashwin's quota probably a mistake'

'Not completing Ashwin's quota probably a mistake'

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

 