Covid cases might be rising, but no need to worry; we are vigilant: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.
"There is no need to worry. There might have been a rise in coronavirus cases but we are vigilant and the hospital admissions are low. There are only six coronavirus patients admitted at LNJP hospital," he said.
The minister said a particular class or a wing will be shut in case of infections being reported in schools.
Coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend over the last few days. With 366 new cases on Friday, the national capital's overall Covid tally increased to 18,67,572, while the death toll stands at 26,158.
