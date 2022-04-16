'Covid cases might be rising, but no need to worry'

Covid cases might be rising, but no need to worry; we are vigilant: Sisodia

The minister said a particular class or a wing will be shut in case of infections being reported in schools

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2022, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 18:38 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.

"There is no need to worry. There might have been a rise in coronavirus cases but we are vigilant and the hospital admissions are low. There are only six coronavirus patients admitted at LNJP hospital," he said.

The minister said a particular class or a wing will be shut in case of infections being reported in schools.

Coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend over the last few days. With 366 new cases on Friday, the national capital's overall Covid tally increased to 18,67,572, while the death toll stands at 26,158.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Royal styles in the modern world

Royal styles in the modern world

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Open Sesame | National language

Open Sesame | National language

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

 