Cow dung and urine can strengthen economy: Madhya Pradesh CM

"Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place," Chouhan said while addressing a convention of the women’s wing of Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal.

#WATCH | Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a convention of the women’s wing of Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/Mf2yvmYsf0 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Earlier last month, a Mexico-based social enterprise invested Rs 20 crore to set up a plant in India to manufacture biodigesters that convert cattle dung into biogas to address the energy needs of a small farmer household.

The plant at Chakan near Pune will have the capacity to manufacture 30,000 biodigesters every year which will help the company cater to farmers across Asian and African countries.

