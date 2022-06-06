Criminals found using Delhi Police sticker on car, arrested

Criminals use Delhi Police sticker on car, arrested

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 12:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two criminals were arrested in the national capital for carrying illegal firearm and using a sticker of Delhi Police on their car, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Saidul Zafar and Farhan Khan, both residents of Jamia Nagar. They are both 20-year-old.

According to the official, information was received on June 3 that two persons carrying a country-made pistol would come in a car at Jamia Nagar to meet their common friend.

Acting on the information, a team was constituted which laid a trap near the Jamia University picket.

"The team somehow managed to apprehend them on the spot. On cursory search, they were found carrying two country made pistols and two live cartridges," Additional DCP-1 (southeast) Surendra Chaudhary said.

He further said that the accused had pasted a sticker of "Police" on the front and rear wind shields of the alleged car to avoid police checking.

