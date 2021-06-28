CRPF officer injured as gunfight erupts on Srinagar outskirts

A paramilitary officer was injured in an ongoing gunfight with militants in Maloora area of Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

Officials said that a sub-inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was hit by a bullet in his arm during the gun battle in Maloora which erupted after a joint team of police, army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation following specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, in which the CRPF officer received a bullet, they said. The injured officer was immediately shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

It was not immediately known how many militants were trapped in the area. On June 16, a local militant was killed in a gunfight in the Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts. On June 22 an officer of J&K police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead by suspected militants on Srinagar outskirts when he was returning after offering evening prayers.

Earlier on May 17, two local militants affiliated with Al-Badr outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Khonmoh area on Srinagar outskirts. Pertinently, over 60 militants have been killed in J&K so far this year and most of them were locals from south Kashmir.