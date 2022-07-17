CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J&K's Pulwama

CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The CRPF officer has been shifted to the hospital and further details are awaited

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 17 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said.

"At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir," the official said.

Also Read | Stone pelting by juveniles nosedives in Kashmir: Study

Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF
Militant attack
India News

