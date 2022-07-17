CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said.
"At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir," the official said.
Also Read | Stone pelting by juveniles nosedives in Kashmir: Study
Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
