CRPF to induct heavy-armoured vehicle Sherpa in Kashmir

With Srinagar city witnessing frequent encounters with militants this year, para-military CRPF is set to induct heavy-armoured vehicle ‘Renault Sherpa’, which can withstand explosives, for anti-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley.

Sources said one such vehicle has been inducted on a trial basis and is expected to be inducted for the operational purpose soon. “The vehicle, which is known for its armoured prowess, and is highly mobile in war zones, is being tried in different terrains and will be inducted in the CRPF only after it meets the technical requirements,” they said.

The vehicle, ideal for tactical missions such as scouting, patrol, convoy escort and command and liaison, was spotted in Srinagar on Friday. Inspector General of Police, CRPF, Kashmir Operation, Deepak Ratan said they will take a final call soon over the matter. Asked whether the vehicle has been inducted for operational purposes, he said, “It is an operational matter and can’t be discussed.”

The Renault Sherpa Light was first showcased in India at the 2012 DefExpo and is also used by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Delhi Airport. The vehicle can accommodate four armed personnel who can fire from inside. It has a camera installed over it so that security personnel can have a better view of the enemy. Also, it is built using heavy iron so that even a 10 kg RDX blast cannot damage it.

Earlier, the vehicle was seen in Srinagar on February 13, 2018, during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Karan Nagar area. In July 2016, after a militant attack on CRPF killed eight paramilitary personnel, the force was equipped with heavily-armoured Mine Protected Vehicles (MPVs) that were earlier used for anti-Naxal operations.

Srinagar, the capital city has the largest presence of CRPF, followed by Anantnag. Most of the anti-militancy operations in Srinagar are carried out by J&K police and the CRPF while the army deals with the rest of the Valley.