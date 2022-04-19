Dalit boy made to lick feet of peers in school, 7 held

Seven persons were arrested after a video—that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick the feet of his peers—went viral on social media.
Following the post on Monday, the district police chief set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action.
Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and were arrested.
The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were pass-outs of the same school.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland
Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities
Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste
Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market
Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults
All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro
DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation
In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness
Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis