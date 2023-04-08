Dalit woman raped, set afire in Rajasthan's Barmer

The victim, who suffered 40 per cent burn injuries, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 08 2023, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 01:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped and set ablaze in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Friday.

The victim, who suffered 40 per cent burn injuries, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur, they said.

Pachpadra police station SHO Rajendra Singh said the alleged incident occurred on Thursday. The accused, identified as Shakoor, allegedly raped the woman and then poured some chemical on her before setting her on fire.

The accused, who lives near the victim's house, has been arrested, Singh said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police added.

