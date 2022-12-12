Dalit youth thrashed for touching food at wedding in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly abused and brutally thrashed for touching food during a wedding function.

The incident took place in Wazirganj and the police said that an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been lodged and a probe was under way.

Renu, a resident of Naubasta village, said her younger brother, Lalla, 18, had gone to attend a wedding in the village and the feast was arranged at the house of one Sandeep Pandey.

As soon as Lalla picked up a plate for himself, Sandeep and his brothers abused him and thrashed him. When Lalla's elder brother Satyapal tried to save him, they beat him up as well and damaged his motorcycle.

"We took up the case with the gram pradhan and elders in the village about the conduct of Sandeep and his brothers. When the accused got to know about it, they barged into our house, thrashed Lalla again and indulged in vandalism," Renu alleged.

ASP, Gonda, Shiv Raj said an FIR had been lodged for rashly or negligently endangering human life or personal safety of others, criminal intimidation and rioting against the accused persons, Sandeep Pandey, Amresh Pandey, Shravan Pandey, Saurabh Pandey, Ajit Pandey, Vimal Pandey, and Ashok Pandey.

"They have also been charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. We are probing the case and statements of eyewitnesses will be recorded," he said.