Days after Mundka fire, political blame game begins

Days after the Mundka fire tragedy, a political blame game started when the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of helping the owner of the building, where the fire broke out, of getting permission which is not legal.

AAP MLA Atishi in a press conference on Tuesday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi gave the licence to the Mundka building illegally to the owner, Manish Lakra.

She also said that the BJP has given out such illegal licenses across Delhi. Several of these, she alleged, were given to politicians and councillors.

Also Read | NHRC probe team visits Mundka fire site

"Today, If any buildings in Delhi catch fire or get demolished because of illegitimate construction then who will be responsible for that? Only BJP is responsible," she said.

She said that as per law, commercial activity is not allowed in areas known as Lal-Dora, or Red Tape land, which is primarily farmed land.

The fire, which broke our Friday evening across the four storeyed building, left 27 people dead. The owner of the business was arrested while Lakra was at first absconding. He was later arrested after raids.

Also Read | Bio samples of Mundka victims' kin collected for DNA profiling

Atishi further alleged that Lakra is a BJP leader with close ties to party MP Parvesh Verma. She said that Lakra was a close aide of Verma’s uncle.

On the other hand, workers' unions staged a demonstration outside CM Kejriwal’s house demanding his resignation as well as Rs 1 crore in compensation. Workers Unity Centre of India (WUCI) also demanded that action should be taken by all civic bodies.