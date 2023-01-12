DCW head seeks FIR over 'lewd' remarks on Kohli, Dhoni's kids

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday asked police to file an FIR in connection with the "lewd" comments on social media against the daughters of cricketers M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

देश के 2 बड़े खिलाड़ी विराट कोहली और धोनी की बच्चियों की तस्वीरें ट्विटर पर डालकर कुछ एकाउंट्स भद्दी टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं। 2 साल & 7 साल की बच्ची के बारे में ऐसी घटिया बातें? कोई खिलाड़ी नहीं पसंद तो क्या उसकी बच्ची को गाली दोगे? पुलिस को FIR दर्ज करने के लिए नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/9ybadS659r — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 11, 2023

"Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments.