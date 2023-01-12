DCW head seeks FIR over remarks on Kohli, Dhoni's kids

DCW head seeks FIR over 'lewd' remarks on Kohli, Dhoni's kids

'If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter?' she asked

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2023, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 00:21 ist
Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday asked police to file an FIR in connection with the "lewd" comments on social media against the daughters of cricketers M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

"Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments.

Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni
DCW
India News

