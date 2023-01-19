DCW head Swati Maliwal dragged by car for 10-15 meters near AIIMS Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women's (DCW's) chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters near AIIMS around 3:11 am on Thursday.

The incident occurred after her hand got stuck when Harish Chandra, the driver, suddenly pulled up the glass window as she was reprimanding him while he was asking her to sit inside the car, ANI reported the Delhi police saying.

The accused Harish Chandra (47) was in an inebriated state and he has been arrested. An FIR has been filed against him.

The news comes weeks after the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, where 20-year-old Anjali Singh was dragged for 12 kilometres.

More to follow...