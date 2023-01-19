DCW head Swati Maliwal dragged by car for 10-15 meters

DCW head Swati Maliwal dragged by car for 10-15 meters near AIIMS Delhi

Her hand got stuck as the driver pulled up the window when she was reprimanding him

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2023, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 15:05 ist
DCW chief Swati Maliwal. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Commission for Women's (DCW's) chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters near AIIMS around 3:11 am on Thursday.

The incident occurred after her hand got stuck when Harish Chandra, the driver, suddenly pulled up the glass window as she was reprimanding him while he was asking her to sit inside the car, ANI reported the Delhi police saying. 

The accused Harish Chandra (47) was in an inebriated state and he has been arrested. An FIR has been filed against him.

The news comes weeks after the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, where 20-year-old Anjali Singh was dragged for 12 kilometres. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

DCW
Delhi
India News

