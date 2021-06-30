DDMA shuts Delhi's Laxmi Nagar market following violation of Covid-19 protocols

One of Delhi's most crowded markets -- Laxmi Nagar main market in East Delhi --and some nearby market places were closed by authorities following violation of Covid-19 protocols, officials said on Wednesday.

The order issued on Tuesday came after an assessment by the district authorities that there was a huge crowd in the main market and adjoining smaller markets on Sunday and the market association could not ensure that the protocols were followed.

Sonika Singh, Chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (East district), said the market association and shopkeepers in main bazaar, Laxmi Nagar were "unable to ensure Covid-19 protocols (compliance) on last Sunday (June 27) due to large footfall".

Also Read | Covid-19: Of 1,000 patients in Delhi hospitals, 900 are in ICUs or on ventilator support

The areas that will remain closed till July 5 include the Laxmi Nagar Main Market from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kisan Kunj, and its surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park and Guru Ramdas Nagar.

Only those shops dealing in essential goods and services will be allowed in these markets.

There are a number of electronic shops, textile showrooms and eateries in these markets.

"The guidelines/directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar which may cause super spreading of the corona virus. The Market Welfare Association of Main Bazaar, Laxmi Nagar has failed to ensure the strict compliance of guidelines of Covid-19," the order said.

"To curtail the spreading of the virus in the larger interest of the public, it was necessary to take an immediate and stringent action," it said.

According to a textile shop owner Prakash Singh, people were not following rules. "Now, shopkeepers will suffer loss. We were hoping that we could stand on our feet now. Last year, we suffered a lot and this year will be no different," he said.