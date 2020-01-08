Deep-rooted conspiracy behind CAA protests: J&K BJP

Claiming a "deep-rooted conspiracy" was behind the ongoing stir against the amended Citizenship Act, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP alleged on Wednesday that the main reason behind the protests is to create a "civic unrest" in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in R S Pura here, BJP state general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul asked prominent civil society members in the state to create awareness about the Act and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his endeavours to strengthen the nation.

"The series of protests is not an ordinary protest. There is actually a sinister effort to burn the nation in the name of CAA. There is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind these protests, one by one, employing various strategies to keep fuelling the fire and the ultimate link can be traced back to the power-hunger of the Congress, the Communists and their allies," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP's women wing took out a rally in support of CAA from Gole Market near Swarn Theatre to Satwari Chowk in the city. Participants raised slogans like "We Support CAA", "CAA is about Human Rights", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "India Supports CAA".

The rally was flagged off by former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta.