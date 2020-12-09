Delhi air quality slips to 'very poor' category

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi at 10 AM was 362 lying in "very poor" category, showed the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) realtime data

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 13:30 ist

It was a hazy on Wednesday morning in the national capital with the air quality recorded in the "very poor" category.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am, a MET official said.

The maximum temperature of the day is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, the official said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

New Delhi
Air Quality Index
Air Pollution
global warming
Climate Change

