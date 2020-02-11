Delhi Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to form government in Delhi for a third consecutive term

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.

"Congratulations to AAP and shri @ArvindKejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

