Delhi Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.

"Congratulations to AAP and shri @ArvindKejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.