Delhi BJP issues first list of 232 candidates for MCD polls

BJP issues first list of 232 candidates for MCD polls

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2022, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 21:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Delhi BJP on Saturday issued its first list of 232 candidates for election to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) next month, the party said in a statement.

The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later. The names of 232 candidates were announced after the approval of party national president J P Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

India News
Delhi
BJP

