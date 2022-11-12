Delhi BJP issues first list of 232 candidates for MCD polls

The Delhi BJP on Saturday issued its first list of 232 candidates for election to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) next month, the party said in a statement.
The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later. The names of 232 candidates were announced after the approval of party national president J P Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.
The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay
More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge
Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar
Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...
'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post
Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations