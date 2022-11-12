Delhi BJP issues first list of 232 candidates for MCD polls

The Delhi BJP on Saturday issued its first list of 232 candidates for election to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) next month, the party said in a statement.

The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later. The names of 232 candidates were announced after the approval of party national president J P Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.